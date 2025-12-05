OBITUARY: James Ellsworth French

James Ellsworth “Jimmy” French (December 10, 1935 – November 30, 2025), of Franklin, Tennessee, was born in Algood, Tennessee, and was the only child of James Albert “Jack” and Sarah Stites French. From his childhood to his final years, Jimmy was a magnet for other people—drawn to their stories, quick to make them feel at home, and happiest when he was building a friendship where there hadn’t been one before.

He moved with his family to Nashville in the fifth grade, attended Eakin Elementary School and Cavert Middle School, and later graduated from West High School. A gritty 5-foot-7 guard, he helped lead West’s “Cinderella” team to the 1954 state basketball championship at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym. This unlikely championship run captured the city’s heart and went down as one of the greatest in Nashville’s history. Years later, Jimmy was named to The Tennessean’s Legends List of the best Nashville high school boys’ basketball players of all time, and people always stopped him to reminisce about that special season. He loved those conversations—not because they were about him, but because they were about them, and he had a way of making every person who approached him feel like the highlight of his day.

He went on to Vanderbilt University, where he enjoyed a standout basketball and baseball career, as well as his time in the Sigma Chi fraternity, before graduating in 1959. While at Vanderbilt, he participated in the ROTC program, and upon graduation was stationed at Ft. Eustis, Va. He served seven years in the Army Reserves.

In 1959, Jimmy began teaching and coaching varsity basketball and baseball at Battle Ground Academy before moving to Ensworth School. During this time, he also earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Middle Tennessee State University and spent several years refereeing high school basketball. Students and colleagues alike were drawn to him; he listened closely, cheered loudly, and had a gift for noticing people who might otherwise go unseen.

In 1969, Jimmy began a 23-year career in the banking industry. He held leadership roles in marketing and business development at First American Bank in Nashville, Williamson County Bank (later becoming Sovran Bank), before retiring from NationsBank in 1992.

After nearly three decades away, Jimmy heeded the call to return to BGA in 1992, taking on the role of Director of Development. The Board soon adopted a long-range plan to build a separate campus for the Upper School and upgrade the historic campus; Jimmy was tasked with organizing and directing the first comprehensive capital campaign in BGA’s history. Under his leadership, the building campaign surpassed all goals and the school’s endowment doubled. His success came not only from skill, but from the trust people placed in him. Jimmy found creative ways to match buildings, facilities, and programs with the interests of BGA’s donors, but even more important than his fundraising record was his obvious love of the school. He was a daily presence in the dining hall, at athletic contests and school events, and in conversation with students, faculty, and alumni. One of the most tangible expressions of that love was the BGA School Museum, to which he devoted countless hours collecting and organizing materials so the school would not lose its past. In recognition of his contributions in both of his BGA careers, he was inducted into the Battle Ground Academy Faculty Hall of Fame in 1999.

Beyond BGA, Jimmy played a key role in the wider educational and civic community. He was President of the Franklin Rotary Club; a founder and board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin/Williamson County; and a board member of the Williamson County Red Cross, Harpeth YMCA, Downtown YMCA, and one of the 12 founding trustees of Brentwood Academy, where he helped secure the school’s charter. Jimmy’s civic life was simply his personal life expanded outward: he cared about people, so he cared about places that cared for people.

As an only child, Jimmy especially relished the relationships he had with his extended family in Cookeville, particularly his aunt and uncle, Evelyn and John Dudley Stites, and their children, Jack (Mary) Stites, Johnny (Rosemary) Stites, and Sarah (Donnie) Davidson. The entire Stites family was a treasured part of his life and story. He was always ready to travel wherever the Stites family’s next golf outing was going to be and would not have traded the time spent with cousins who felt more like brothers. He also treasured the time he spent in rural East Tennessee with the French side of the family.

In 1989, he married Marsha Whaley, and the two spent many happy years together in Franklin. Jimmy and Marsha shared a bond marked by deep companionship and steadfast love, and she never left his side as physical limitations began to shape his days. Their connection, which began at work, grew through a shared love of people and a life rich with friends, meaningful business and community ties, cherished travels, and the joy of walking life’s journey together. Jimmy also had a special connection with Marsha’s extended family, including his sister-in-law, Susan Ragland; his beloved nieces, Lindsey (Matt) Jones and Heather (Steve) Penney; and their daughter, Lauren McRoy. They also enjoyed spending time in Mt. Dora, Florida, where they had a vacation home. In every home they shared, the common thread was open doors, easy laughter, and a sense that you were expected and welcome.

Jimmy enjoyed a multitude of outdoor activities, including golf, travel, fishing, and boating at his family cabin on Kentucky Lake. He also spent many hours in the stands at his children’s and grandchildren’s games. He especially enjoyed adventures on the road with his close childhood friend, Father Joseph Patrick “Joe Pat” Breen. And no matter where those adventures took him, Jimmy made friends along the way. He never ate a meal out without first learning about the wait staff’s story, earning friends and admirers in the most unlikely places. It was almost impossible to go out in Nashville without someone recognizing him. His family understood that when they dined out, the restaurant would serve as an unwitting host to an impromptu meet-and-greet. Yet he wore that recognition lightly and kindly, turning every greeting into a moment that made the other person feel valued.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marsha Whaley French; his children Carrie (Henry) Singer, Davidson (Amanda) French, Susannah (Phillip) Gentry, and Emily (Bill) Reilly; and his grandchildren Sarah Singer, Jake (Erin) Singer, Jim (Ruby) French, Wrenne French, Anna Quinn French, Annie Crow, Jack Gentry, Clay Gentry, Beau Gentry, William Reilly, Patrick Reilly, and Donovan Reilly. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Elynn Singer and Quinn Singer.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Stites, Johnny Stites, Sarah Stites Davidson, Charlotte Woods, Susan Whaley Ragland, Dr. Ralph Greenbaum, Dr. George Elder, Sam Moran, Dr. Houston Moran, Becky Jones, the West High Monday Lunch Group, and the West High School Class of 1954.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate nurses of Aveanna Hospice in Franklin for their devoted care, comfort, and kindness to Jimmy in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to honor Jimmy’s generous spirit with a memorial gift in his name to a charity close to your heart.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 12 Noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow on Sunday afternoon at Algood Cemetery in Algood, Tennessee. Visitation with the family on Saturday from 4-8 PM and after 11 AM Sunday.

