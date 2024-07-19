OBITUARY: James Edward Hillsbery

James Edward Hillsbery, age 60, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at his residence.

A native of San Diego, California, he was the son of the late Ronald Hillsbery and Patricia Rice Hillsbery.

Jim moved to Williamson County 7 years ago from Orlando, Florida. He spent most of his career in the golfing industry and for the past 3 years had worked at the Arrington Post Office. Jim was very fond of his Arrington USPS family. He was a member of the Church at West Franklin.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his soulmate and wife of 33 years, to whom he was a devoted and loving husband: Tina Marie Samson; brother: Rick (Wanda) Hillsbery; brother-in-law: Mark Samson; nieces: Allison, Katie, and Rebecca Hillsbery, and Lauren Maddern; pets: “Diva” and “Jumbo Love”.

A memorial service is planned in the fall of 2024 at the Almaden Neighborhood Church in San Jose, California. Memorials may be made to: The Church at West Franklin; 700 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email