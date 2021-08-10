OBITUARY: James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr.

James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr. 54 years old, went home to join his beloved parents and be with our Heavenly Father.
Eddie was a native of Williamson County, where he lived his entire life. Eddie was a loving husband and son, loyal friend, brother, mentor, and leader. He was an avid football fan and an Inaugural Tennessee Titans Season Ticket holder. He enjoyed Nascar racing and most of all, playing cards with his lifelong buddies.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he started his firefighting career with the Williamson County Fire & Rescue in 1984, where he still served as the Assistant Fire Chief. He faithfully served the City of Franklin Fire Department, where he retired as the Battalion Chief, after 34 years of service in December 2019. Eddie continued his service in January 2020 and joined the City of Spring Hill Fire Department, as their Deputy Chief.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Charlotte & Ed House Sr. for whom the sun rose and set with their only son, Eddie Jr.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jenny, and their two beloved fur babies, Bailey and Cody, as well as a host of Jackson, Wallace, and House family members. Also, survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Angie and Bruce Osburn, his favorite niece and avid cooking partner, Christi (Bobby) Johnson and their boys, Tripp and Hunter, his nephew, Ryan (Amanda) Osburn and their children, Laura, Reagan, and Ryan Jr.
A Celebration of Life Services for Chief House are as follows:
Visitation Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, 4pm-8pm
Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 1pm-3pm
Service Wednesday, August 11th,2021, 3pm
Location Franklin First United Methodist Church
120 Aldersgate Way
Franklin, TN 37069
Dr. Vona Wilson and Chuck McElhannon will be offering opening and closing prayers and special remarks, with Jim Taylor officiating the service at the Church.
Graveside Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, immediately following the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers Chief Glenn Johnson
Asst. Chief Greg Baltimore
Captain Joe Hill
Captain Clay Mackey
Captain Scott Mainord
Lieutenant Rip Baxter
Engineer Tommy Anderson
Engineer Rodney Ballington
Engineer Anthony Sedlak
Lifelong friend, Charles “Bubba” Alexander
Lifelong friend, Darren Barnes
Lifelong friend, Kevin Adair
Honorary Pallbearers are the Jackson, Wallace, and House aunts and uncles, Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire Department (retired and active), and the Spring Hill Fire Department, as well as all of his many lifelong friends.
Full Firefighter Honors and Flag Presentation:
Retired Chief, Franklin Fire Department and current Director, Williamson County EMA, Todd Horton
Retired Captain, Franklin Fire Department and current Chief, Spring Hill Fire Department, Terry Hood
Current Captain, Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Tim Hood
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Walker Memorial Baptist Church, or Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the House Family with arrangements, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. williamsonmemorial.com
