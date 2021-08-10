OBITUARY: James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr.

James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr. 54 years old, went home to join his beloved parents and be with our Heavenly Father.

Eddie was a native of Williamson County, where he lived his entire life. Eddie was a loving husband and son, loyal friend, brother, mentor, and leader. He was an avid football fan and an Inaugural Tennessee Titans Season Ticket holder. He enjoyed Nascar racing and most of all, playing cards with his lifelong buddies.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he started his firefighting career with the Williamson County Fire & Rescue in 1984, where he still served as the Assistant Fire Chief. He faithfully served the City of Franklin Fire Department, where he retired as the Battalion Chief, after 34 years of service in December 2019. Eddie continued his service in January 2020 and joined the City of Spring Hill Fire Department, as their Deputy Chief.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Charlotte & Ed House Sr. for whom the sun rose and set with their only son, Eddie Jr.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jenny, and their two beloved fur babies, Bailey and Cody, as well as a host of Jackson, Wallace, and House family members. Also, survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Angie and Bruce Osburn, his favorite niece and avid cooking partner, Christi (Bobby) Johnson and their boys, Tripp and Hunter, his nephew, Ryan (Amanda) Osburn and their children, Laura, Reagan, and Ryan Jr.

A Celebration of Life Services for Chief House are as follows:

Visitation Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, 4pm-8pm

Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, 1pm-3pm

Service Wednesday, August 11th,2021, 3pm

Location Franklin First United Methodist Church

120 Aldersgate Way

Franklin, TN 37069

Dr. Vona Wilson and Chuck McElhannon will be offering opening and closing prayers and special remarks, with Jim Taylor officiating the service at the Church.

Graveside Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, immediately following the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers Chief Glenn Johnson

Asst. Chief Greg Baltimore

Captain Joe Hill

Captain Clay Mackey

Captain Scott Mainord

Lieutenant Rip Baxter

Engineer Tommy Anderson

Engineer Rodney Ballington

Engineer Anthony Sedlak

Lifelong friend, Charles “Bubba” Alexander

Lifelong friend, Darren Barnes

Lifelong friend, Kevin Adair

Honorary Pallbearers are the Jackson, Wallace, and House aunts and uncles, Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire Department (retired and active), and the Spring Hill Fire Department, as well as all of his many lifelong friends.

Full Firefighter Honors and Flag Presentation:

Retired Chief, Franklin Fire Department and current Director, Williamson County EMA, Todd Horton

Retired Captain, Franklin Fire Department and current Chief, Spring Hill Fire Department, Terry Hood

Current Captain, Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Tim Hood

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Fire & Rescue, Walker Memorial Baptist Church, or Franklin First United Methodist Church.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the House Family with arrangements, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. williamsonmemorial.com