James Edward “Ed” Baugh, age 80 completed his earthly journey on January 14, 2020. He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late David Lewis and Ethel Baugh. He is preceded in death by brothers David L., Jr., Bradley Baugh and sister Christine Baugh.

Ed was educated in the Williamson County School System and graduated from Franklin Training School in Franklin, TN in 1960 where he received the Best Citizenship Honor Award. He united in holy matrimony to Mary Hardison in September, 1963 and during their 56 years God blessed them with two children.

Ed was employed as a porter with custodial duties for Franklin Main Street Merchants, Williamson County Bank, Williamson County Hospital; an upholsterer at Jamison Bedding; laborer in construction and brick masonry; owner and operator of commercial cleaning service at Durango Boot Company and Bell Construction Company while working at CSX Railroad where he retired as a mechanic and welder. He exemplified his father’s work ethic by constantly quoting him saying “IF YOU SIT DOWN, YOU’LL GO DOWN”. He loved recalling the days of his work experiences and especially his co-workers at CSX. Upon retiring he devoted much time to lawn care and landscaping, he loved working outdoors.

James Edward accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of lifelong friend and classmate Elder Adrian Wheeler, Green Street Church of God and served on the Usher Board. He later moved his membership to Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church under the leadership of Elder Jasper Hatcher, serving as an Usher and on the Security Team until his illness in February 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ruth Baugh; daughter MaLisa Thompson; son, Kevan (Tosha) Baugh; grandchildren, Kayla C. Blakely, Xavier Baugh, Jalen Baugh, Ashten and Amelia Baugh; brother, Robert L. Baugh; sisters, Mary Frances Allen and Gwendolyn (Thomas) Bright; aunts, Emma Hooten, Rebecca Lane; uncle, James Bernard Baugh; sister in law, Margaret (Orlando) Davis and Eddie Hardison; nine nieces and six nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, 4991 Murfreesboro Rd., Arrington, TN 37014. Visitation will be 3-7PM Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Locust Ridge Primitive Baptist Church.