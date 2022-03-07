OBITUARY: James Edward Corbett Sr.

Mr. James Edward Corbett, Sr., of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, he was 79 years old.

Preceded in death by his parents, Percy M. and Eula Pulley Corbett; sister-in-law, Gail Corbett.

Survived by son, James Edward (Mary) Corbett, Jr.; daughter, Teresa (Thomas) Turner, companion, Brenda Wooten and her children, Walter James Wooten and Richard Wayne Wooten; brothers, Mike Corbett, Kenneth (Barbara) Corbett; sister, Linda Webb; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Jeremy (Amie) and Jessica Turner, Jimmy and Rachel Corbett and great-grandchild Hayden Turner.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Pastor Jimmy Snow will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williasmonmemorial.com

