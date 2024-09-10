OBITUARY: James Earl Goldman Sr.

James Earl Goldman, Sr., age 69, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born on May 4, 1955, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, Earl was the son of the late James Tolbert Goldman and the late Barbara Ann Blalock Haynes.

He was retired after many years of working as a truck driver. Earl, affectionately known by many as “Squirrel,” had a passion for motorcycles and was a former member of the EBGB Motorcycle Club. A true outdoorsman at heart, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, particularly to the mountains and the beach.

He is survived by his son, James “Jimmy” (Jennifer) Goldman, Jr. of McMinnville, TN, sisters, Joann Goldman of Spring Hill, TN, Tammy Forrest of Spring Hill, TN, special friend, Carol Goldman of Columbia, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

