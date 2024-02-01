OBITUARY: James Dean Kluck

Mr. James Dean Kluck, age 62, husband of Marjorie Kluck, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at his residence.

Born on August 20, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, James was the son of the late Lawrence James Kluck and the late Phyllis Britt Kluck.

He served four years in the United States Marine Corps and married Marjorie Geary on August 18, 1984. His hobbies included fishing and wood carving.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Saxena and Brittany Kluck, brother, Andrew (Cristy) Kluck, sisters, Deborah (David) Wilson, Kimblery McFetridge, and grandchildren, Isabella Kluck, Amelia Saxena, and Viv Saxena.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant child, Misty Dawn Kluck.

The family will celebrate his life with a private celebration of life at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

