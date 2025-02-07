OBITUARY: James David “Punkin” Porter

James David “Punkin” Porter, age 84 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away February 6, 2025.

Punkin was a native of Williamson County, TN and a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School. Retired after 30+ years of service with CSX Railroad. He was a 50+ year member with the Railroad Transportation Union.

Preceded in death by parents, James Alexander and Ella Mae Smith Porter.

Survived by: wife of 63 years, Katrean W. Porter; son, James “Eric” (Denise) Porter; daughter Renee Porter (Ramiro) de la Garza; sister, Martha Ann Irwin; grandchildren, Dean de la Garza, Paige de la Garza, Katie Porter and Kyle Porter; great grandchildren, twins soon to be, James Hayes Porter and Parker Grace Porter and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Amber Armistead officiating.

Memorials may be made to Thompsons Station United Methodist Church, 1517 W. Thompsons Station Road, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 or Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday and 12:00 Noon until service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com