OBITUARY: James David Johnson

James David Johnson age 74 of Spring Hill, Tennessee formerly of Logan County passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

David was born in Auburn, Kentucky on July 4, 1948, to the late Harry Clayton and Norene (Brooks) Johnson.

He was a member of Grace Church in Nashville, TN. He was a graduate of Chandlers Chapel School and Western Kentucky University. He owned and operated a Save-A-Lot Grocery Store in Millersville, Tennessee until he retired and was an avid golfer.

Along with his parents, David is preceded in death by a sister Diane Rainwater.

David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Yvonne Hinson Johnson, a daughter Shelley Johnson, and three brothers, Larry Johnson (Janie) of Russellville, KY, Dennis Johnson (Sabrina) of Owensboro, KY, and Brent Johnson (Lisa) of Bowling Green, KY.

David’s wish was to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK. FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

