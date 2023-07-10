OBITUARY: James Daryl Hawks

James Daryl Hawks, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Charles and Ellen Potts.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Tandy Hawks.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Caroline Hawks; daughters, Tonya (Jay) Sweeney, Tiffany Hawks, Elizabeth Brown, and Sarah Brown; sisters, Darlene (Jim) Burlien and Connie (Larry) Johnson; two grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/