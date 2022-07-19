OBITUARY: James Daniel ‘Danny’ Loftin

James Daniel “Danny” Loftin, age 58 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Danny, or “Buddah” as his family and friends knew him, was born April 9, 1964 at Fort Bragg, NC. He was the son of Judith Born Gasaway of Griffin, GA. and the stepson to the late Jerry Herschel Gasaway “Poppy” and the son of the late Durell D. Loftin. Danny was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and professionally was active in real estate as an agent and owner.

Danny loved people. He had a talent of talking with anybody “at their level” and making them feel important and heard. He could relate to anyone and was able to help them in the process. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and always had a joke or funny story to share. Many knew him for his cooking, and often referred to him as the Grill Master. He was Mensa smart and had a voracious tendency to learn and loved sharing his knowledge with others. His greatest passion was for his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and his family.

He loved his family and we were so lucky, because he worked from home, we got to spend most of our time with him. He was always there for us, with a listening ear and would make genius suggestions to help us fix any issues in our lives. Danny was literally the best Dad and Husband ever! He was my Lobster! Forget about till death do us part… we are bound eternally, forever!

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 28 years: Carla Loftin of Thompsons Station; his son: Jordan Loftin and girlfriend Abigail Lott of Columbia; his daughter: Savannah Loftin of Thompsons Station; and two brothers: David “Nose” Loftin, and wife Sandy of McDonough, GA and Dennis “Skeet” Loftin, and wife Monica of Monticello, GA. and many other family members.

A celebration service of Danny’s life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 2998 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Danny’s honor to his family. Venmo @Carla-Loftin.

