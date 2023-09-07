OBITUARY: James Clifton Veach

James Clifton Veach, age 81 of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

He was a quiet, hard-working, gentle man who loved his family more than anything. Retired from CPS/American Greetings in 2009 after 42 years of service, becoming a full-time farmer. He became interested in pulling antique, farm stock tractors and attended many events pulling with sons and grandsons, bringing home many trophies and plaques, which he proudly displayed in his home. Clifton was a member of College Grove United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, James & Fannie Veach, sister, Alta Pearl Black.

Survived by wife of 57 years, Joan Ham Veach; sons, Jimmy (Ragan) Veach and Lee (Katie) Veach; grandchildren, Jaxon and Gavon Veach and Annabelle Goodman; sisters, Becky (J.W. “Bubba”) Ham, Connie (Johnny) Koelz and Pam (Mike) Marlin and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Pam Wells and Rev. Lenoir Culberson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Timmy Ham, Kenny Ham, Michael Hamm, Ricky Marlin, John Alan Koelz, Robert Green, Jimmy Nichols and Jimmy Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Crawford, Bill Crawford, Johnny Poteete, Tim Bruce, Kenneth Armstrong, Jimmy King, George Lamb Jr., Tommy Lamb, Frank Reed, Steve Simmons, Charles Hatcher, Richard Jefferson, Jerry Taylor, Donald Glenn, Justin Daly and his 4-H Club girls, Jennifer Hatcher, Mallorie Blankenship Carothers, Bridgette Barnes Smith, Kelcey Nichols, Bailey Nichols and Presley Noland.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or College Grove United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

