OBITUARY: James Cheum Leuang

James Cheum Leuang, age 56, of Nolensville, TN passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ne Leuang.

He is survived by his wife, Laddavanh; his children, Alex, Priscilla, and Victoria Leuang; his mother, Bien Leuang; and his siblings, Jay Leuang, Ching Leuang, and Soy Gautney (husband Lyle).

Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Traditional Laotian funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

