James Charles Dorton, age 66, of Franklin TN passed away on Thursday May 13, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late William “Bill” Dorton and Mary Louise Peach Dorton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Michael and Johnny Dorton; sister, Dorothy Buford; niece, Patricia Diane Knott; nephews, Danny and Junior Nicholson.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert, Fillmore, and Lee Allen Dorton; sisters, Mary Sadie Cox, Glenda Ann Borders, Mildred Dorton, and Pauline Hay; numerous nieces and nephews.

James enjoyed the outdoors, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held Thursday May 21, 2026, from 12pm-2pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Elder Inez Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hay, Michael Hay, Knox Adkins, Jordan Waddell, Billy Pewitt, Darrell Pewitt, and Derrick Pewitt.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.