OBITUARY: James Calvin “Flookie” Buford

James Calvin “Flookie” Buford, age 82, of Franklin, TN Harpeth Community, passed away December 26, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Born Dec. 8, 1938 in Williamson County to the late Willie Joe Buford and Vera Crafton Buford. Flookie was the retired owner and operator of Buford Trucking in Franklin, TN. In his earlier years, Flookie was owned and operated Buford Backhoe Service and a master welder for the pipeline and worked around the country and was one of the welders on the Percy Priest Dam. Flookie was a Nashville Fairground Speedway Track Champion in several divisions including Cadet, Figure Eight, and Late Model Sportsman in 1971 and 1972. Flookie was also inducted into the Nashville Fairground Speedway Hall of Fame. He was a family man who dearly loved all his family, farm, and cattle, and he will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, W. J., Alvin, and Leslie Buford, sisters, Ester Tomlin, Lucy Sanford, Gladys Reece, Geneva Buford, brother- in- law, Jack Poteete.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Lillie Poteete Buford; sons, William “Dowhack” (Rhonda) Buford, Joe Calvin Buford; grandchildren, Miranda Buford, James Cody (Jessica) Buford, Joseph (Morgan) Buford, Jacob Buford; great grandchildren, Lynlee Rose, Caroline James, and Ellie Kate Buford, Savannah Reese; sister, Harriett Bennett; sisters in law, Virginia Evans and Mary Poteete; and several Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted 1:00PM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, TN. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial. Cody Buford and Josh Johnson will be the Speakers. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN

Serving as Pallbearers are Jacob, Joseph, Cody, Donald, and Billy Buford, Ricky Poteete, Billy Rice Poteete, Dollar Santiago Loa. Honorary Pallbearers are all former employees of Buford Trucking, Buford Racing, and F Bar L Farms.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Middle Tennessee Chapter, 478 Craighead St. Ste. 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

