OBITUARY: James C. Oakley Jr.

Praise God! James C. Oakley, Jr. passed from this earthly life on March 20th and is now perfectly healed and singing in the heavenly choir. Jim lived his faith every day.

As a financial adviser, Jim was passionate about providing services for his clients in a truthful and honest manner. Many discussions about God, faith, and scriptures took place at his business which brought to light a common bond. And in his mind, there was only one true translation of the Bible – the original King James version. He considered a great many of his clients to be close friends.

Family was a cornerstone in his life. There were countless times spent with family and his parents on holidays, birthdays, and vacations over the years. A family member very close to Jim was a Great Pyrenees dog named “Dax”. Jim took Dax on a long walk every morning. Jim and Cherre would hurry home from work on spring and fall days so all three could go to the park for a picnic and walk. Jim even took Dax to the office for a couple of years. He never really got over losing Dax unexpectedly. We like to think they are taking long walks together now.

Jim will be remembered for his infectious laugh, gregarious personality, and of course for telling jokes and stories. Music was an integral part of Jim’s life. He played in the band in high school, sang in multiple church choirs, and greatly missed being able to do that recently. Anyone who knew him very well understood he liked traditional church music, the old hymns, anthems, barbershop quartets, and a good “march” by Sousa.

He truly enjoyed college football with all its traditions, “pomp and circumstance” and bands and hated to see the season end each year. He was an avid golfer most of his life. When young, he would help his mother do house chores in the morning and she would caddy for him in the afternoon. What a deal!

Jim’s first choice for a vacation destination would always be the mountains. How he enjoyed mountain views, hikes, and the loop at Cades Cove in the Smokies. Anyone who knows the Oakleys understands that a deep appreciation of cars runs in their blood. Jim really enjoyed detailing his cars and “rubbing” on them.

Jim’s sense of humor continued to manifest itself throughout a lengthy hospital stay. His caregivers and doctors expressed how much they appreciated his pleasant and grateful attitude and many discussions about God took place. When talking to others over the last several months about his future, Jim said many times…“it’s going to be okay either way”.

Jim is survived by his parents James and Gayle, wife Cherre, son JC (Jennifer), daughter Rachel (Adam), and five grandchildren Nehemiah, Maddy, Isaac, Eli, and Abby Lu who were truly the apple of his eye.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 26th at 10:00 am at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be held Friday, March 25th from 4:00-7:00 pm and Saturday, March 26th from 9:00-10:00 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please support Gideons International in Bible distribution at: sendtheword.org

The “Nineteenth Hole”, a time of additional fellowship – the immediate family’s desire that all family, friends, and co-workers will be able to gather for an additional time of fellowship immediately following the conclusion of the service on Saturday. Drinks and finger-foods will be provided. Location: McEwen Northside at 4015 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN.

