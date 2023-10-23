OBITUARY: James ‘Butch’ Owen Thomas

James “Butch” Owen Thomas, age 83 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born in Nashville, TN on September 20, 1940, son of the late Walter & Ruth Ann (Kelly) Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcia Scarborough & Virginia Thomas, and brother-in-law, George Cole.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Jean (Bell) Thomas; sons, James Thomas Jr. and wife Mary Kate & Kelly Thomas and wife Michelle; siblings, Walter Thomas Jr., and wife Jean & Sandra Cole; grandchild, Amber Minton and husband Trenton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 23, 2023, with Joe Katina officiating, visitation one hour prior to service.

The burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

