OBITUARY: James Bryan Stokes

James Bryan Stokes, age 51 of Arrington, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

James was born in Booneville, AR on February 9, 1969, son of James and Tricia Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” Stokes.

Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Carrie Stokes; children, James Tucker Stokes, Bryan Maxwell Stokes & Mary Helen Stokes; brother, Jeffrey Allen (Katie) Stokes.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or to American Diabetes Association in loving memory of James Bryan Stokes.