OBITUARY: James B. ‘Jimmy’ Jackson

James B. “Jimmy” Jackson, age 77 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on January 22, 2024.

Jimmy was a native of Williamson County, TN where he was the owner and operator of Jimmy Jackson Plumbing and Electric for 51 years. He was a faithful member of Walker Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Joe Daniel and Louise Bagsby Jackson; son-in-law, Brian Sanders; brother, Curtis Jackson and sister, Charlotte House.

Survived by: wife of 58 years, Cherry Jackson; daughter, Sherry Sanders; grandchildren, Katy (Brad) Carrier and Emily (Gunner) Boucher; great-grandchild, Brian Reed Carrier; brothers, Dan (Joann) Jackson, Murray Jackson, Charlie (Judy) Jackson and Mike Jackson; sister, Mary Jo Haley; sisters in law, Linda Jackson and Robbie Dawson; other loving family members and beloved pet, Honey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chuck McElhannon, Andy Wolverton and Darrell Waltrip officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Brad Carrier, Gunner Boucher, Taylor Jordan, Dab Boston, Hughie Harper, Jay Vivrette, Dr. Donnie Headrick and Randy Hazelwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Milton Crutcher, Billy Knight, Butch Stinson, Hal Whetstone, Tim Murphy, Darrell and Stevie Waltrip, Scott Jackson, Dr. Scott Parker, Dan Ford, Fred Ford and members of Walker Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

