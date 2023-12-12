OBITUARY: James Auburn Whatley

James Auburn Whatley, affectionately known to friends and enemies alike as “Diamond Jim” passed away on December 9, 2023 at home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born August 12, 1951 to Auburn and Katherine Whatley in Adrian, MI who predeceased him.

Jim excelled in academics, cross country/track and photography in high school and graduated from the University of Michigan Business School.

In 1976 he came to Tennessee and pursued real estate development primarily building several Wendy’s restaurants. He graduated from the Nashville School of Law, passed the bar exam and consulted in real estate matters thereafter.

Tennessee also introduced him to his loving wife of 40 years, Luci, who survives. Their union brought forth Faith (Robby) Jackson and in turn, granddaughter Katherine Hope and second grandchild due this summer.

Survivors also include his sister Karen (Tom) of Mobile, Alabama and their children Katherine, Thomas and Joseph; uncle and aunt William and Marian Lindley of Decatur, Alabama; and uncle Gene Trotter of Clinton, Michigan.

A graveside service will take place at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Brentwood Academy or the American Cancer Society.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/