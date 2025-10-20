OBITUARY: James Atticus ‘Jim’ Freeman III

James Atticus “Jim” Freeman III, age 78, passed away peacefully in his home on October 16, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Gadsden, Alabama, to the late Dorothy Mae Watson and James Atticus Freeman Jr.

Jim’s life was marked by his devotion to family, his intellect and work ethic, and his many passions. He was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 1969, before earning his Juris Doctor degree from Vanderbilt University Law School in 1972. He was a proud Vanderbilt Alumni and unwavering Vandy Football fan. During his college years, he worked at WSIX.

Professionally, Jim built a respected legal career marked by integrity, dedication, and compassion—serving countless clients, contributing to numerous legal publications, and being awarded a Martindale-Hubbard AV Preeminent Rating by his peers. He was admitted to the bar in Tennessee in 1972 and proudly practiced law for over 50 years.

Outside of his professional life, Jim found great joy in the simple pleasures. He enjoyed fishing and had a deep appreciation for collecting knives and antique guns. An avid history buff, Jim could often be found reading or sharing fascinating stories about the past, always eager to learn and teach others.

Above all else, Jim was a devoted family man. His greatest happiness came from time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He had gentle strength, a quick wit, and an endless capacity for love.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Harris Balthrop, and niece, Melanie Balthrop Hutchinson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 55 years, Judith D. Freeman; son, James Atticus Freeman IV (Malia); daughters, Gwendolyn Valiquette (Steve) and Laura Freeman Alvarez (Steven Stokely); and grandchildren, Cora Marie Alvarez, Lyndon Davis Freeman, Maria Gail Valiquette, and Lincoln James Freeman.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

