James (Jack) Arthur Hitson, of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25th, 2026 at the age of 85, a few days after his 60th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Judith (Judy) Ann Hitson.

Jack grew up in Sweetwater, TN where he graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1961. He was awarded “Best Looking” and “All County Football” his senior year. He served in student government and was accomplished in sports having played football and basketball. He joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed at Hickman AFB in Hawaii. He met the love of his life, Judith Ann Valgus on a blind date in Hawaii.

Jack graduated from the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) in Greeley, Colorado and received his Bachelor’s degree in Education and Physical Education. He later received his Master’s degree at UNC in Rehabilitation Counseling and Psychology.

He began his career with the Veterans Administration as a Rehabilitation Counseling Psychologist and later managed the department from which he eventually retired. Jack partnered with his close friend the late Donnie Huffman to open the Huffman-Hitson Men’s Shop in Sweetwater. In retirement, he started a new career in Real Estate.

Jack was truly the “Jack-of-all-trades”. He loved sports, art, photography, home projects, reading, traveling, psychology, being around people, and telling jokes. Living as a devoted husband and father was his favorite part of life’s journey.

The most important thing was Jack’s relationship with Jesus. He loved to sing hymns such as “Amazing Grace” which was his favorite. Jack loved being outside, taking long walks and watching the birds. He was very happy, loved people, and even throughout his final days, generously shared his joy and bright smiles. He is dearly missed by his family. We are blessed knowing that he is rejoicing with the Lord in Heaven and free from all sickness.

Jack is survived by:

His loving Wife of 60 years, Judy Hitson.

His Children: Jill (Kyle) Leech; Jim (Marvel) Hitson; Jana Hitson; John (Leah) Hitson; Josh (Emmy) Hitson; and His Children in Christ, Trien (Trinh) Vo.

His Grandchildren: Amanda (Andrew) Smith, Joseph Leech, Jacqueline Leech, Lyndon Leech; Emi Hitson; Cason Coffee; Elias Hitson, Simeon Hitson, Eleanor Hitson, Ari Hitson, Poppy Hitson; Alexander Hitson, Hazel Hitson;

His Grandchildren in Christ, Joseph Vo, Jeremiah Vo, Joanna Vo, Josiah Vo;

and Quintavious Johnson.

His Great Grandchildren: Elijah and Koa Smith

Jack is also survived by His Sister: Betty (Glenn) Sledge;

and is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Hitson, father, Howard Hitson, his brothers and sisters Jessie (Dick Miller), Kay (Roscoe Steele), Ida Louise, Virgil, Sam (Carolyn), John and (brother-in-law, Ronnie “Red” McCulloch)

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Allen Jackson Ministries: P.O. Box 330128, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-0128.

In honor of Jack Hitson, please dress in joyful colors or Hawaiian attire to celebrate his life and legacy. The visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31 st, 2026 from 4:00P.M. until 5:00 P.M. with the celebration of life service beginning at 5:00 P.M. in Our Sweetwater Chapel. Interment to follow in the West View Cemetery, with full military honors. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, TN in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

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This obituary was published by Kyker Funeral Homes – Sweetwater.