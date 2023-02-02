OBITUARY: James Anthony Love

James Anthony Love, age 41, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Born on January 19, 1982, in Pontiac, Michigan, James was the son of Isiah Love, Jr. and Jacquelyn Hogan Love.

He worked eight years as a shipping and receiving clerk for Ryder at General Motors. He loved eating sushi and enjoyed anime and video games. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverine football fan.

Above all, he loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alicia Love of Spring Hill, TN, brother, Isiah Love, III of Columbia, TN, sisters, Sara Love of Spring Hill, TN, Toketia Bushell of Michigan, stepson, Tristan James Jaszcz, mother in law, Donna Denise Barber, nephews, Ivarathain Love-Beckenbach, Ramachandra Love-McDonald, and nieces, Kayla Bushell and Kelly Bushell.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

