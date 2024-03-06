OBITUARY: James Andrew ‘Andy’ Varble

James Andrew “Andy” Varble, age 62, a cherished resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Friday, March 01, 2024, at his residence.

Born on February 25, 1962, in Oxnard, California, Andy was the beloved son of William Duane Varble and the late Patsy Ann Whitley Varble.

He was a warm and likable person, leaving a lasting impact on friends from all corners of the world. Andy had a passion for travel, and his journeys often revolved around following the music of Journey, a band he deeply admired.

Andy shared nearly 34 years of marriage with his loving wife, Catherine Gutierrez Varble. A man of strong faith, Andy served as a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness. Above all, he cherished moments spent with friends and family, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and love that will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In addition to his devoted wife Catherine, Andy is survived by his sons, Mitchell Varble of West Hollywood, CA and Jacob Varble of Spring Hill, TN; his brother, Richard (Christina) Varble of Thousand Oaks, CA; and his sisters, Stephanie Tyler of Thousand Oaks, CA and Shelley Varble of Simi Valley, CA.

Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ann Whitley Varble, and his sister, Jody Arther.

