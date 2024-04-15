OBITUARY: James Allen Hargrove

James Allen Hargrove, age 59 passed away suddenly on April 11, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of Mary Ruth Anderson Hargrove and the late John Ben Hargrove.

He enjoyed both hunting and fishing, sports, grilling out, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed his job at E&H Backhoe.

In addition to his Mother, he is survived by his Children: Kasey Bradley(Benjamin), Kylee Hargrove, Samantha Robinson, Kalli Robinson, and Cory Robinson; his Fiancée: Mary Robinson; Brother: Fulton Osborne; Sisters: Joyce Osborne (Herschel), Sue Cox (Darrell), Carol Hobbs, Tammy Moran (Luis), and Marylou Mitchell (Randy); Grandchildren: Samyiah, Landyn, Juliayana, and Jaislyn; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

In addition to his Father, he was preceded in death by: Sister-in-Law: Donna Hargrove Osborne and Brother-in-Law: Bobby Hobbs.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Raymond Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Pond Cemetery. Visitation with the family after 10:00 AM on Tuesday. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Bogle, Donald Heartley, Andy Levy, Timmy Fisher, Tim Smith, Buck Mangrum, Donny Mangrum, and Joey McCandless. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Cox, Trevis Harper, Fulton Osborne, James Cox, and Cody Osborne.

Memorial donations may be made on behalf of the family to the James Hargrove Memorial Fund at the Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

