OBITUARY: James Albert Beard, Sr.

James Albert “Jab” Beard, Sr., age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away December 27, 2021. Jab was born in Williamson County, TN and worked for several years in general maintenance with Battle Ground Academy. He was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed repairing lawnmowers.

Survived by: wife, Rebecca Logan Beard; son, James A. Jr. (Debbie) Beard; daughters, Brenda B. Beard and Kathryn L. Bennett; sisters, Janice Faye Nall and Mary Ann Tidwell; grandchildren, Frankie J. (Stacey) Nall, Kristy B. Houglum, Cristopher Beard, Adam Bennett, John Bennett, Rebeckah Bennett and Benjamin Bennett; great grandchildren, Anastasia Nall and Brandy Houglum. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Entombment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens Magnolia Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Guil Ezell, Steve Perry, Brian Noe, Frankie Nall, Jimmy Beard and Buster Beard. Memorials may be made to the Jab Beard Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 3-7PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com