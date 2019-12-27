James Alan “Wuda” Bradford, age 55, of Franklin, TN passed away Dec. 23, 2019 in Columbia, TN

Alan was born in Williamson County and worked most of his life as a dedicated Auto Body Repairman. He loved Nascar, as he was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan. In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. He was a 1982 Graduate of Franklin High School. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Bradford and Grand Parents, Leland and Carrie Erwin and Johnnie L. and Lovel Bradford.

Survived by his sons, Greg Bradford, Austin (Katianna) Bradford, Parents, James and Mary Bradford, sister, Gail Bradford Poteete, Niece, Stefani Poteete Neal and mother of his children, Brenda Bradford.

Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday Dec 31, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be Monday Dec. 30 from 4-8pm and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Greg Bradford, Austin Bradford, Tim Wood, Ryan Huntzinger, Ronnie Mangrum, Johnny Creswell, Bubba Alexander, Sid Erwin. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Erwin, Gary Irwin, Troy Irwin and Ricky Poteete.

Memorials may be made to the James Alan Bradford Memorial Fund.