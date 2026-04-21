James “Jim” Abner Bauer, age 67 of Franklin, TN passed away April 6, 2026 at his home. He was born to the late John & Elizabeth Bauer on July 13, 1958.

He began military service in November 1977 where he started as a combat paratrooper that advanced to Radiology. He left the military in September 1983 to further pursue a civilian career in Radiology for over 30 years. He was an avid distance runner who appreciated nature. In his spare time he worked on carpentry and caring for his lawn. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Mets with his family.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Jean Lelani Bauer Leed. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Diane Riccio Bauer; sons, James Bauer, Matthew (Cara-Joy) Bauer and Kevin Bauer; daughter, Jennifer Turpin; beloved dog Jack; brothers, Thomas (Debra) Bauer and David Bauer; sister in-law, Anne (John) Russo; grandson, Aiden Turpin; nephews, John Leed, Timothy Leed, John Sena and Douglas Sena; niece, Jacqueline Sena and many other loving family members. A graveside interment will take place at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.