James “Jimmy” Covington, age 75 died peacefully at home on February 27, 2026. Jimmy retired from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTEMC). He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening until ALS robbed him of his quality of life. Jimmy was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Susan Marie; parents, James and Jessie Covington and his brother, John Covington.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Debbie Pewitt Covington; son, Matt (Stephanie) Covington; grand-daughter, Caroline Colvin; brother, Mike Covington; sister in-law, Pam Sheldon; niece, Amanda Bayne; nephews, Kevin (Cori) Sheldon and Keith (Summer) Sheldon and extended family, Emily Jenkins.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped Jimmy navigate his journey – especially the Vanderbilt Neurology Department. A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Joe Copolo will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00AM – 12:00 Noon Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, Team Gleason or Alive Hospice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email