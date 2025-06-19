OBITUARY: Jaede Kae Ohlrich

It is with profound sorrow and deep gratitude for her life that we announce the passing of Jaede Kae Ohlrich, age 47, who departed this world peacefully on June 15, 2025, after a valiant and grace-filled battle with cancer. Surrounded by those who loved her most, Jaede transitioned from this life with the same dignity, clarity, and strength with which she lived every day.

Born in Warren, Michigan on July 2, 1977, Jaede was the beloved daughter of Charles Michael Forton and Denise Kae Flagg, and sister to Justin. From an early age, she exhibited a fierce independence, a razor-sharp intellect, and a deeply empathetic soul—qualities that would shape the foundation of a life dedicated to meaningful connection, transformation, and purpose.

In 1991, her journey brought her to Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, where she graduated from Franklin High School and formed bonds of friendship that would endure across decades and distance. A lifelong learner and change catalyst, Jaede earned her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University and later pursued Professional and Executive Coaching in Organizational Leadership at Lewis University. Her thirst for knowledge was rivaled only by her commitment to putting that knowledge into practice in ways that uplifted and empowered others.

Jaede built an extraordinary career anchored in authenticity, innovation, and service. For nearly two decades at Asurion, she rose through the ranks, ultimately serving as Vice President of Human Resources Leadership & Organization Development. Whether leading high-performing teams, designing global HR strategies, or coaching individuals to their highest potential, Jaede led with wisdom, strategic insight, and a heart of service. She was an ICF Certified Coach, Six Sigma Green Belt, and a beacon of mental fitness and emotional intelligence in every organization she touched.

In 2022, Jaede founded JaedeKae LLC, a transformational consulting and coaching enterprise that reflected her life’s mission—to help others connect deeply with their own purpose. Her coaching and leadership consulting were marked by empathy, insight, and a belief in the limitless potential of every human being. She served as a Mental Health Coach with Lyra Health, where she supported hundreds of individuals through life’s toughest challenges, always meeting them with grace and respect.

Yet, Jaede’s most treasured roles were not found in boardrooms or business strategy decks—they were found in the quiet moments of motherhood, in long walks with her beloved dogs Rosie and Daisy, time with family, in the circle of friends who called themselves “JDKs Warriors,” and in the eyes of her daughters, Elizabeth and Kaede. She was their rock, their compass, their fiercest advocate—and they were her life’s greatest joy.

In the face of illness, Jaede once again showed us how to lead—with courage, with humor, and with a plan. She turned adversity into an opportunity to love harder, connect deeper, and shine even brighter. Her strength was not just in her mind or career—it was in her soul.

Jaede is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth and Kaede; their father, William Ohlrich; her parents, Denise Flagg and Charles Forton; her brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Sarah Forton, her half sister Tammie Hueter; and a constellation of friends, colleagues, and loved ones who will carry her legacy forward with pride.

The family will gather with friends and guests to honor Jaede’s life on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Spring Hill Memorial from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating – https://gofund.me/db73f629. The care of Jaede Kae Ohlrich has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.