OBITUARY: Jadeanne ‘Jaye’ Wagner

Jadeanne “Jaye” Wagner, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away on January 11, 2024.

She was born in Chillicothe, OH to the late Dean & Jane Whited. Jaye had a vivid, beautiful and contagious joy for life.

She was a faithful servant to our Lord Jesus Christ and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a selfless servant to all, including animals. In her desire to serve she started a bible study group, (Cell Group) which has continued for more than 20 years.

Jaye had a passionate and competitive spirit, especially for her beloved Braves and Vandy baseball. Her passion carried over into sharing a love of musicals and many trips and adventures with her “Honey” (husband). Her competitive spirit shined as a top producer in her forty plus years with AFLAC. Jaye was a beloved member of the community.

She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1960 as a member of Theta Omega Sorority. She is welcomed into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ and leaves a legacy of unconditional love on the hearts of many.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Dwight A. Wagner; sister, Carol Michelle Conques; brother, James H. Whited; children, C. Michelle (Mary Ann) Austell-Lee, Richard Montgomery “Monty” Austell, Jr., Guy (Lori) Wagner and Kellye (Charlie) Alexander; grandchildren, Pierce Alexander and Sarah Wagner and many precious nieces and nephews as well as grand-dogs.

A visitation will take place from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 21, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 222 Belle Meade Blvd. Nashville, TN 37205. Pastor Steven Meriwether will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, Mercy Ministries or Alive Hospice Nashville.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

