OBITUARY: Jacqueline Sewell

Jacqueline Sewell, age 86, of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 6th, 2023.

She was born in Oakton, KY on March 16th, 1937 to the late Jesse Sam and Margaret Louise Kelly Morris.

Jackie grew up in West Tennessee and graduated from Rutherford High School in 1955. She met her husband Billy at the Toot-N-Tell-It in Dyer, TN. They were wed in 1959 and raised 2 children, Kurt and Wendy, in the greater Memphis area. Jackie worked for the Internal Revenue Service as a tax examiner for 20 Years before her retirement.

Jackie always enjoyed the simpler pleasures of life including gardening, cooking, watching hummingbirds, and sitting outside with neighbors. The greatest joy of her life was her three grandchildren. Billy and Jackie moved to Thompson Station in 2013 to be nearer to them. She never missed any of their sports, musical or school events.

As a faithful Christian, she embodied kindness, humility and selflessness and was beloved by all who knew her. Jackie leaves her children and grandchildren with the legacy of a servant’s heart.

As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate the incredible legacy she leaves behind. Her love will continue to guide us through times of darkness and remind us to embrace each other with wholehearted kindness and compassion.

She is survived by her husband, Billy W. Sewell; son, Alan Kurt (Patricia) Sewell; daughter, Wendy (Vince) Dunavant; grandchildren, Anthony (Marya) Dunavant, Margaret Dunavant and Alexandra Dunavant; and brother, Wayne (Nancy) Morris.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/