OBITUARY: Jacqueline Lee Morrison

Jacqueline Lee Morrison, age 90, died Sunday, September 14, 2025. A native of Butler, Missouri, was the daughter of Paul O. and Vada Smith. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Gene. It would be a marriage that would last 70 years.

Gene and Jackie had many adventures in their long marriage. They traveled to many countries and cities due to Gene’s 35 years of service in the US Navy. These included deployments in Hawaii, Japan, and Morocco, and moving the family averaged every three years. Gene and Jackie had a business card created that said “Commander Gene Morrison, U. S. Navy Retired and Jackie Morrison, Just Tired”. After retirement, they enjoyed 20 years of snowbirding in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. They made many friends and had enjoyable times there.

Jackie was the “Glue” that held her family together while Gene was serving his Country. Jackie was a consummate Navy wife, but always down to earth and could relate to everyone. She could feel at home in any setting (but never liked wearing a hat and gloves as was sometimes required).

Jackie was a spunky lady, witty and funny. She had to be while raising four children and dragging them all over the world! She could be stern with a wagging finger and her, “You and I are going to tangle, buster!” Or dispensing motherly advice whenever her children went out, “Be good!” She loved to tease to see if you would tease her back. Most importantly, she loved her family and enjoyed visiting them for many years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Paul O. Smith and Vada Smith; Sister, JoAnn Fahnestock; Husband, Virgil (Gene) Morrison; and son, Philip E. Morrison. Survivors include her children, Michael E. (Cindi Walker) Morrison, Mitch (Patty) Morrison, Amy (Stephen) King; grandchildren, Kristine Morrison, Katherine (Adam) Morrison Dawod, Alyssa Walker Morrison, John Morrison, Clay (Ali) Morrison, Olivia Morrison, Jackson Morrison; great-grandson, Ian Morrison Dawod; and many nieces and nephews. Also, close friends, Ken and Susie Burnette, their daughter, Kelsey (Robbert) Tuten, Melissa Morrison, and Janice & Joe Wadley.

Burial for Jackie will be in her hometown of Butler, MO. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, First Christian Church, 11 W. Pine Street, Butler, MO 64730.

