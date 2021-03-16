OBITUARY: Jacqueline Dolores Topinka

Jacqueline Dolores Topinka, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away March 12, 2021.

She was a retired accountant in various accounting firms with twenty-five years of service. Member of St. Ignatius Orthodox Church where she was a faithful servant.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas James & Rita Delores Voegtle Everett and sister, Patricia Marie Pcolar.

Survived by: husband of 37 years, Ronald Topinka; stepchildren, Amy Carrow and Jeffery (Melissa) Topinka; step grandchildren, Ethan Carrow, Cash and Harlow Topinka; brothers, Thomas (Diane) Everett and Jerry Everett; sisters, Barbara (Jack) Wisniewski and Elizabeth (Rich) Roseborough; nine nieces and nephews; thirteen grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Church with visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Father Phillip Begley, Father Stephen Rogers and Father Robert Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Westmoreland Memorial Park in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 3535 St. Ignatius Lane, Franklin, TN 37064, St. Anna Orthodox Church, 700 Woodland St., Columbia, TN 38401 or Guardian Hospice, 741 Cool Springs Blvd., #102, Franklin, TN 37067. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com