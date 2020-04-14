Jacque Sue Irwin Freeze – passed away peacefully at her home at Wellington Place in Brentwood, after a long battle with dementia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Garth Fort Freeze and her parents Lucille Eaton Irwin and Leighton Bundrant Irwin and brother Jim Irwin. She is survived by her children, Karla Elise Freeze of Champaign, IL, Greg (Susan) Freeze of Brentwood, TN and Garwin (Maria) Freeze of Prosper, TX, along with grandchildren Nicholas (Courtney) Carerra of Westfield, IN, Evan Freeze of Nashville, TN, Amanda Freeze of Prosper, TX and Brian Freeze of Prosper, TX and great-grandchild Gabriel Carrera.

She also survived by her brothers Bobby (Beverly) Irwin of Sterling, IL, Joe (Joan) Irwin of Monroe, GA, and Guy (Claire) Irwin of Thompson Station, TN and Sister-In-Law, Margret Irwin of Brentwood, TN.

Born in Waynesboro, Jacque was a vibrant soul and always an energetic participant in life. Growing up in a home with four brothers she developed a tenacious spirit and a strong will. She moved to Nashville to attend college where she met Garth and they married in 1957. She was a devoted mother and wife and was the foundation of the family for many years through many job related moves that took the family to Kentucky, Texas and Colorado. The family settled in Mattoon, IL for several years where she actively participated in charitable causes and found her love of golf. Later in life she and Garth returned to middle Tennessee, where she took on a new career in administrative work, before her retirement.

A private burial will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org.)