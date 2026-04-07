Jacob Wayne Sloan, age 45, passed away on April 2, 2026. He was born in Manhattan, Kansas.

Jacob was a devoted husband and father whose greatest joy in life was his family. He cherished time spent with his loved ones, especially traveling together and creating lasting memories along the way. Whether it was a weekend trip or a new adventure, Jacob valued every moment shared with those he loved most – and was always up for a new culinary experience.

Known for his sharp mind and natural talent with technology, Jacob had a passion for computers and was always the one others turned to for help and guidance. He enjoyed staying busy and could often be found working on a project, always building, fixing, or improving something. In addition to his love for technology, he also found great enjoyment in his car and motorcycle.

Jacob will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his hardworking spirit, and his quiet intelligence. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Amanda Sloan; his children, Olivia and Jackson Sloan; mother-in-law, Vicky Nelson; father-in-law, Larry Nelson; and mother, Lynn Youngblood Manus.

The care of Jacob Wayne Sloan and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email