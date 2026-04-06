Jackson Elijah Stuart was born to connect with people. He was the quintessential baby reaching out for a stranger in the checkout line. His smile was free to everyone, and as a child, he was quick to make friends.

From early on, Jackson was concerned for those younger than him. The very first time Jackson held his little sister in his arms, he warned his Mimi she needed to be careful with her. He almost never excluded younger kids from playing or joining in. He adored, and was adored by, his younger cousins.

As he grew older, Jackson tried many different activities, from dancing to Jiu Jitsu to drawing to Glee Club to Boxing to Skateboarding (a true love of his). Jackson spent hundreds of hours on a skateboard, often alone, striving to find those small improvements that make the difference between success and failure.

Recently Jackson pursued writing and reading passionately. He was reading things like Meditations, the Tao te Ching, The Book of Five Rings, and more. He discussed his thoughts on these topics often. He felt the need to help people and planned to share what he was learning, writing constantly, with the hope his experience and reflection would help people his own age.

Jackson made the choice twice to be an organ donor, once in 2024 when he received his learners permit, and then again in 2025 when he received his full driver’s license. When asked, his parents weren’t sure if he had made that decision, and they were going to make it on his behalf. But they found his license and permit, which confirmed his wish to give the gift of life to others. His decisions were honored. His deliberate choice to donate immediately changed many lives.

This is Jackson Elijah Stuart. He is, and always will be, our son.

Jackson is survived by his long-term, loving girlfriend, Alyssa Stovall, his mother and father, Jesika and Conan Stuart, his sister, Edie Stuart, Grandparents, Vickie Robertson, Jeff Lordi and Linda and Tommy Upchurch, Aunts and Uncles, Lidia Liddell, Cliff Stuart, Christian Robertson, Mara and Jimmy Stuart, Sam Stuart, Christina Alvarado, Kristen and Stephen Liles. Many beloved cousins, Jaeda, Luca, Sydney, Zoey, Quinn, Kai, Tinsley, Korbin, Jack, Odin, Dawson, Heaven, Corey, and Westin and many more loving family members.

In honor of celebrating Jackson Elijah Stuart’s life, the family would gratefully accept live plants or memorial contributions in Jackson’s memory to Tennessee Donor Services. For donations, email: [email protected]

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM. The family will receive guests one hour prior to service time.

The care of Jackson Elijah Stuart has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. TO share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

Funeral Services Provided By Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services 5239 Main Street P.O. Box 877, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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