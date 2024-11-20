OBITUARY: Jackson Crockett Vernon Woods

Jackson Crockett Vernon Woods of Franklin, TN, beloved son, brother, cousin, and

friend passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024. He was born on February 26,

1999.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather J. N. Franks of Franklin TN, and his

grandfather Charles Vernon Woods of Norton, VA.

Survivors include his mother Shannon Franks Sizemore (Mark) of Franklin, TN, his

father Bradley Vernon Woods (Whitney) of Fairview, TN, his grandmother Judge Jane Franks of Franklin, TN, his grandmother BB Woods of Greeneville, TN, his brother Paxton

Williams (Mary) of Nashville, TN, his step-sibling Alex Chambers of Miami, FL, his step-

sibling Arin Chambers of Nashville, TN, and many other cousins, family members, and

friends.

Jack was a 2017 graduate of Battle Ground Academy. Jack loved playing his guitar and

drums, catching a big fish, hitting a low cut on the golf course, rooting for the Vols, but

his greatest joy was laughing and enjoying his family and friends.

A service will be held at a future date.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service of

Franklin, TN. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

