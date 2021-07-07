OBITUARY: Jacklyn Kay Oosting

Jacklyn Kay Oosting, age 82 of Brentwood, TN passed away July 4, 2021. She was born in Hart, MI to the late Jack & Wilna Bennett of North Muskegon, MI.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Kenneth W. Oosting of Brentwood, TN; children, Wendy (Mike) Johnson of Franklin, TN, Ken “Wayne” (Angelica) Oosting II of Temecula, CA, Jeffrey (Monica) Oosting of Lynchburg, TN and Jennifer (Brian) Shaw of Sparta, TN; brother, Robert (Jane Rice) Bennett of Chandler, AZ; sister, Sue Gustke of Gurnee, IL; grandchildren, Drew, Rachel, Sarah, J.C., Christian, Joshua, Adrian, Seth, Marguerite, John, Hannah, Amanda, Alex and Adam; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Eleanor, Naomi and Julien.

Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067. A reception with the family will follow the service at the church.

Donations in honor of Mrs. Oosting may be sent to God’s Plan for Service, 301 Mallory Station Rd. Suite 100. Franklin, TN 37067. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com