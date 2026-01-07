OBITUARY: Jackie Bruce Haley

Jackie Bruce Haley, age 97 of Franklin, TN passed away January 5, 2026. She was born in the Ash Hill Community to the late Maud & Rebecca Crutcher. Jackie was a lifelong resident of Williamson County.

Jackie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved caring for others. She owned and operated Hi-Style Manufacturing with her late husband, Johnny Bruce. After retirement she went on to work for several years at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home as a door greeter, helping families in their time of need.

Jackie was a very faithful and devoted member of Franklin Church of Christ and looked forward to attending church every Sunday. She enjoyed a good meal and cooking for others. In her spare time, she would get together with friends for a friendly game of Rook.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husbands, John A. Bruce and Odis Haley; daughter, Janice Martin; granddaughter, Meg Martin; brothers, John Crutcher, Dan Crutcher and Eugene Crutcher; sisters, Annie Deason, Betty Ladd and Brenda Capra.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Diane) Bruce of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Jean (Gilbert) Griggs of Santa Fe, TN; step-children, Nathan (Kevi) Haley of Franklin, TN and Donna Collier of Lewisburg, TN; grandchildren, Chip (Laurel) Martin, Johnny (Melissa) Martin, Cody (Jennifer) Pack, Tad (Sarah Evans) Griggs, Austin Bruce and Troy (Emily) Bruce; five great-grandchildren; sister in-law, Betty Jean Crutcher Marlin and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, January 12, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Mitch Davis will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Chip Martin, Johnny Martin, Tad Griggs, Austin Bruce, Nathan Haley and Greg Crutcher. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Davis, Joe Copolo, Lynne McAlister, Peggy Hughey, Linda Kendrick, Tanya Wright and members of Franklin Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com