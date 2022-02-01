OBITUARY: Jack Roth

John “Jack” C. Roth, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William F. Jr. & Marian Cowperthwaite Roth.

Jack spent most of his life in Middle Tennessee. He had a career in the construction industry, primarily carpentry. In his later years, he partnered in the local small businesses, Mar-Jac’s ByGone Days and TJ Rentals. Jack was an avid reader and animal lover. He also enjoyed camping, boating, NASCAR, and Vanderbilt sports.

Jack is preceded in death by his brother, “Petie” Roth.

He is survived by his long-time companion of 35 years, Mary Louise Stansell; son, John (Cynthia) C. Roth, Jr.; daughters, Kathy (Terry) Harmon and Debbie Harwell; grandchildren, Christina (Tamsen) Roth, Ashley (Ryan) Locke, Alison Harmon, Anna Harmon, Shaun (Allison) Harwell and Marina Harwell; seven great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID, a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or an animal shelter of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com