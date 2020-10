Jack Mitchell, 70, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, died on October 23, 2020 at Alive Hospice.

He is survived by his beloved children Chad Mitchell and Allie Mitchell.

Jack was a loving and caring person who will be sorely missed by his children and his many friends.

No services will be held at this time. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com