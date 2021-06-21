OBITUARY: Jack Llyod Ogez

Jack Lloyd Ogez, age 55 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born in Sheboygan, WI on June 11, 1966.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Allen Ogez.

Survivors include his mother, Margaret Ogez; sisters, Barbara Mueller, Gail (Bowen) Pratt & Susan (William) Theune; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 201 at 1:00 PM. Visitation 1 hour prior to funeral service.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.