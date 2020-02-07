Jack L. Sherrill age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away February 4, 2020.

Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country during World War II. Later in life Jack retired from Third National Bank/SunTrust Bank. Jack was a proud member of the American Legion for 75 years.

He is survived by his loving companion, Darlene Couch and brother in-law, Eddie Couch.

Visitation will be held from 11-2:00PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 615-794-2289