OBITUARY: Jack Hargett

Jack “Grampy” Hargett, 89, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service, with reception, to follow will be held at 2:00 pm on August 27, 2023, at Kings Chapel, 4980 Meadowbrook Blvd, Arrington, Tennessee 37014.

Jack was born on June 8, 1934, in Charlotte, North Carolina to Oscar and Beulah Hargett. As a boy, he was eager to see beyond the sleepy county town of Taylorsville, North Carolina and was able to fulfill that desire by moving around with his family and then exploring more on his own as he grew up. He lived in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado where he got his first taste for cooking at Reese House Diner, a passion that would last throughout his life. As a young man, he moved to Texarkana, Texas where he was a DJ at a local radio station. Then he ventured to Miami, Florida where he sold cars and met his future wife Gail Charbonnier while she was working for Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant. They married on May 28, 1966, in Newton, Massachusetts. For many years he worked in sales including cars and manufactured homes for Jim Walter Homes in Louisville. It was while they were in Louisville, Kentucky where their daughter Kellie was born. From Louisville, they moved to Houston where their son Garner was born. They then moved to New Orleans just long enough for Jack to meet the chef of the famous Brennan’s Restaurant who taught him how to make Banana’s Foster, Eggs Benedict and Baked Alaska, all family favorites. Finally, they moved back to Houston, Texas where Jack joined forces with his brother Phil to sell bench advertising. They started out in Spring, Texas where he coached Garner’s little league football team and Gail coached the cheerleaders for the Spring Dolphins. They spent about 6 years in Spring before eventually moving to The Woodlands where he took up golf and made sure the whole family was involved. They stayed in Texas from 1971 to 2001 when he and Gail relocated to Franklin, Tennessee to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed cooking for large gatherings of family and friends, and was known for his steaks, BBQ and Ceasar dressing. Jack also loved to gamble in particular Texas Holdem poker. His dream late in life was to be on the World Poker tour, he never quite made it but it was not for lack of trying.

Affectionately known as “Grampy by his three grandchildren. They were the center of his world and the lights of his life to the end. He enjoyed attending all their various events from their youth to college, including basketball, baseball and football games, dance recitals and competitions. At Brycen and Collin’s baseball games you could catch him right behind the plate saying “keep your eye on the ball”, he always had laffy taffy and double bubble gum on hand as well as a cooler full of Gatorade. Watching Gentry dance was also a love of his – she always left him in amazement with her talent and beauty.

A lot of that changed when he had his stroke on July 18, 2013, our lives would never be the same. He rehabbed so well he was able to move in with his daughter Kellie and the kids where they cared for him for the first 5 years. Oh the adventures they had, Jack went everywhere with them, whether it was a sporting event, dinner, a movie, dance recitals, etc. and he loved almost every minute, he enjoyed interacting with all the family and friends. When it was time for him to move into a place with more care he went to Claiborne and Hughes where he was affectionately referred to as the “mayor” and was viewed as a friend to many of the residents and staff. Even though he could not speak words that you could understand he used his charisma and personality to continue to communicate to anyone he encountered. Grampy will be loved and remembered for his ability to make the most out of everything and his determined spirit to always keep trying and never give up.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gail Charbonnier Hargett; mother, Beulah Martin; and brother, Phil Hargett.

He is survived by his daughter Kellie Hopkins (Neal Spencer); son Garner Hargett; sister, Rita Chandler; grandchildren Brycen, Collin and Gentry Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Gofundme account to provide extra time to explore and identify the charity/organization to appropriately honor Jack. All donations are appreciated and none will be used to pay for funeral or burial costs. We will notifiy all donors when and where the funds are distributed. To donate in memory of Jack Hargett, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/donate-in-memory-of-jack-hargett.

