OBITUARY: Jack Glenn Stubblefield

Jack Glenn Stubblefield, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023, with his family by his side.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Betty Stubblefield; devoted children, Dwayne Stubblefield (Leanne) and Glenna Johnson (Steve); adoring grandchildren, Clay Stubblefield (Heather), Cody Stubblefield (Brady), Colin Stubblefield, Jillian Johnson, and Skylar Johnson; and beloved sister, LaNelle Bufford.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Hughes Stubblefield; his father, Howard Stubblefield; his sisters, Alethia Booth and Elizabeth Pirtle; and his brother, Sonny Stubblefield.

Jack, fondly referred to as “Putt” by his childhood friends, was born on November 24, 1931, in Nashville. He attended Peabody Demonstration School and graduated from Peabody College. He taught and coached at David Lipscomb High School and David Lipscomb College in the early 1950’s followed by teaching at Cohn High School where he met the love of his life and future wife, Betty.

In the summer of 1955, he went to work at his father’s company, Stubblefield Brothers Garage, purchasing the business in 1962. After health issues in 1998, he retired from his well-respected automobile repair business and enjoyed several fun “golden years” side jobs.

These included jobs as a salesclerk at Goodyear Tire, a ranger at Edwin Warner Golf Course and Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, and a security guard at The Governor’s Club. His final and most enjoyable occupation was as a limo driver for Signature Transportation Services where he drove a wide array of entertainers and athletes such as Beyonce, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hoda Kotb, Kathylee Gifford, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Deion Sanders, and many more. He was often requested to drive because of his deep knowledge of “old Nashville” and his love of talking about the city he called home.

Jack loved the Lord and served as a part-time preacher at many rural Church of Christ congregations, preaching his last service in the spring of 2023. He was a long-time, active member of Concord Road Church of Christ where he often enjoyed leading the song service. He also volunteered in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and was listed as their oldest serving member.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors, especially golf, fishing, and showing Appaloosa horses. He will be remembered as a caring, sincere, hard-working, man of integrity who was unafraid to speak from the heart. His greatest joy came from spending the holidays with his family and decorating the yard with elaborate light decorations. Dedicated to his family, Jack will be remembered as a spiritual leader to his adoring wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. A celebration of life service to honor Jack will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with the interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. Your love and compassion are deeply appreciated. They would also like to acknowledge and thank all the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Vanderbilt Hospital and Medical Clinic for their compassionate care and treatment.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/