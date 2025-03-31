OBITUARY: Jack Brent King

Jack Brent King, passed away on March 26, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on November 2, 1934, in Franklin, TN, Jack was a simple man whose great spirit touched all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, both as a mechanic and as a cherished friend to many.

Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret King, son Jeffery Allen King, siblings Thelma Robertson, Burton King, Jr., Robert King, parents Burton and Eunice King. His survivors include sons Rickard Brent King, David King; grandchildren Amanda (Bart) Marston, Joshua (Heather) King, Rebecca Steed, Julie (Joe) Pope; great grandchildren Cameron Steed, Phoebe Steed, Jase King, Benjamin Marston, Owen Marson; brother Gene Douglas King as well as numerous friends and family.

Jack was proud to own Jack King’s Texaco in Downtown Franklin. Prior to that, he dedicated his skills to General Motors at Waller Buick in Nashville until his well-deserved retirement. His passion for mechanics was evident in everything he did, and his loyalty to his craft established him as a trusted figure among car enthusiasts and customers alike.

In his retirement, Jack enjoyed the company of his dear friend Steve, with whom he embarked on many hunting adventures. An avid rabbit and bird hunter, Jack found joy in the wilderness. He cherished the moments spent traveling especially to Gatlinburg with his late wife, Margaret, and their son, David. Together, they created unforgettable memories that enriched their lives and strengthened their bonds.

Jack had an eye for treasure and loved yard sales, visiting flea markets, and antiquing, always on the lookout for unique finds that told a story. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 1:30pm ~ 2:30pm with a Graveside Service at 2:30pm all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home 9090 Highway 100 Nashville, TN 37221.

Jack Brent King will be deeply missed, but his kind and simple nature will remain in our hearts forever.