OBITUARY: Jack Bentley Holmes

Jack Bentley Holmes, age 66, of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Brentwood, TN passed away Jan 18, 2021 at his residence.

Jack was born in Oklahoma City, OK on March 7, 1954. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force where he was a Firearms Specialist. He loved firearms and cooking and was an avid gun collector.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Marcheta Cansler Holmes, a nephew, Austin Thomas.

Survivors include his wife of thirty seven years, Linda Gardner Holmes of Spring Hill,TN., brother, Terrance Holmes, sister in law and brother in law, Don and Kathy Thomas of Raymond, MS, nieces and nephews, Christy Hartner, Shawn Thomas, and Steven (Shelley) Thomas.

Family Graveside Services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday Jan 20, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family viewing and visitation will be at 2:00PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174