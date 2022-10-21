OBITUARY: Jack B. Williams

Jack B. Williams of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, he was 88 years old.

Jack was a proud veteran, serving in Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church. Jack was very beloved by his family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Williams; wife, Elizabeth Childress Williams; son Bobby Smithson; 4 Brothers.

Jack is survived by his children, Sarah Jean Gunterman (Todd) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Mike Williams (Barbara Jean) of Rockvale, Tennessee, Ricky Smithson of Franklin, Tennessee, Jim Smithson (Sylvia) of Arrington, Tennessee, Shirley Warrick (Clifton) of Antioch, Tennessee, Betty Langley (JT) of Franklin; daughter-in-law, Bernice Smithson; brother, Billy Williams (Linda); Many beloved grandchildren and extended family and friends.

The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James McGinley, Dr. Patrick Murphy and the Staff at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee for their great care that they gave to Jack.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors. Jim Taylor will be officiating the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Jack’s memory to Alive Hospice in Nashville. 1710 Patterson Street Nashville, Tennessee 37203.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/