OBITUARY: Jack B Page

By
Williamson Source
-

Jack B. Page, 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021 at his home.

Jack was born in Dekalb County, Tennessee to Ruby Macon Ervin Page and Alton Paton Page on September 23, 1933. He married Mae Evelyn Jenrette on July 4, 1958 in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked as a tooling design supervisor for Avco Corporation for 30 years. He was actively involved in his church, The Cathedral of the Incarnation. He had an adventurous spirit and a passion for world travel, visiting many countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America with Mae. Other activities he greatly enjoyed were spending time with his family and many friends, gardening, and building his family’s home—a true labor of love.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Alton Page, his mother-in-law, Julia Jenrette, and father-in-law, R.M. Jenrette, and sister Wanda Dodd.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Mae, his daughters Pamela Matlock (David); Cynthia Wiltshire, grandchildren Angela Schulz, Clint Masters, Flick Wiltshire, III, and great grandchildren Carter Matlock and Allanah Schulz, and nephews Buddy Dodd and Anthony Dodd.

Visitation will be held from11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday June 30th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be held immediately after visitation at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Father Rhoades Bolster, officiating.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers are Mr. David Matlock, Mr. Michael King, Mr. Flick Wiltshire, III, Mr. Carter Matlock, Mr. David Clark, and Mr. Wynn Towns.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Willowbrook Hospice for their excellent care of Jack from near the end of his life.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

